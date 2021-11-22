Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to New 2021 Low of 6
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Tokyo on Monday hit a new low for 2021, falling to six from seven a week earlier, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
One new fatality from COVID-19 was reported in the Japanese capital on the day.
The seven-day moving average of daily infections stood at 17.1, down 25.7 pct from a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards fell by one from the previous day to eight.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]