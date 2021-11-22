Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to New 2021 Low of 6

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in Tokyo on Monday hit a new low for 2021, falling to six from seven a week earlier, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

One new fatality from COVID-19 was reported in the Japanese capital on the day.

The seven-day moving average of daily infections stood at 17.1, down 25.7 pct from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards fell by one from the previous day to eight.

