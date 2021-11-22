Japan, India to Arrange Kishida's Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan and India on Monday agreed to start arrangements so that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit India at an appropriate time.

The agreement was reached in a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Mutual visits by the two countries' top leaders have been halted since 2018.

Hayashi and Jaishankar also agreed that their countries will hold a two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers at an early date.

The two top diplomats shared their opposition to any attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas and any economic coercion, apparently with China in mind.

