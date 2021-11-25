Private Saunas Becoming Popular in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Private saunas are becoming more popular in Japan, giving visitors the chance to enjoy them in their own ways without worrying about novel coronavirus infections.

Facilities with fully private sauna baths have been flooded with reservations. Among nature lovers, the experience of splashing into a lake after using a tent sauna is also hugely popular.

The main reason behind the growing demand is the trend to avoid enclosed, crowded and close-contact settings to lower COVID-19 infection risks.

But the popularity equally reflects diversity in society. Private saunas are attracting people facing difficulties using public baths due to their gender identities.

In mid-November, a group of friends from university days were sweating around a wood stove in a tent on the shore of Lake Tazawa in Senboku, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

