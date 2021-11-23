Japan Govt Not to Back Shinsei Bank's Takeover Defense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans not to support Shinsei Bank's <8303> takeover defense measure against an unsolicited bid by online financial service company SBI Holdings Inc. <8473> to acquire control of the lender, it was learned Tuesday.

The government, a major shareholder of Shinsei Bank with a stake of over 20 pct, is making arrangements to cast a dissenting vote against the defense measure at an extraordinary meeting of Shinsei Bank shareholders slated for Thursday, informed sources said.

The government may abstain from a vote, according to the sources.

Shinsei Bank's takeover defense measure is now likely to be rejected at the meeting.

The major Japanese bank has expressed its opposition to a tender offer by SBI and plans to seek shareholder approval for the takeover defense measure, which would use share-purchase warrants, at the coming meeting.

