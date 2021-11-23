Japan, Vietnam Agree to Boost Cybersecurity Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, agreed Tuesday to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, while their countries' defense authorities concluded letters of understanding on cybersecurity and military hygiene.

The authorities will promote talks to flesh out the agreements.

After the ministerial meeting, Kishi told reporters that under Japan-Vietnam defense cooperation, which has entered a new level, Japan wants to work strongly with Vietnam in order to make active contribution to peace and stability in the region and the international community while making good use of the two countries' strengths and resources.

In their meeting, the two defense ministers discussed mainly the situations in the East and South China seas, where China has been strengthening hegemonic moves.

They agreed to oppose strongly any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion that are out of line with the existing international order and cooperate to maintain international order based on the rule of law.

