Japan Reports 113 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--A total of 113 people newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Tuesday, while the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients decreased by three from the previous day to 60.

Two deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients.

In Tokyo, 17 new infection cases were confirmed, up by two from a week earlier, with no death found, the metropolitan government said.

The number of daily infection cases in the Japanese capital averaged 17.4 in the week through Tuesday, down 16.7 pct from the preceding week.

There were eight patients with severe symptoms, counted under the metropolitan government's criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

