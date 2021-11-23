All CDP Leader Candidates Seek Halt to U.S. Base Relocation

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--All four candidates running for the leadership of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan called for a halt on Tuesday to the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station within Okinawa Prefecture.

The four candidates said the base relocation should be suspended, while supporting the Japan-U.S. alliance as the linchpin of Japan's diplomacy.

They were speaking in a policy debate and a press conference in the southwestern city of Fukuoka ahead of the Nov. 30 party leadership election.

Seiji Osaka, former special adviser to the prime minister, said he supports in principle the foreign and security policies of the government of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

But regarding the Futenma transfer, Osaka said the government needs to come to a stand and renegotiate with the United States as the relocation plan is far out of line with the will of local residents.

