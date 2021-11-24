Japan Hospitals Slide Deeper in Red amid Virus Crisis: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The profit margin at hospitals, excluding psychiatric institutions, in Japan stood at minus 6.9 pct on average in fiscal 2020, worsening by 3.8 percentage points from the previous year, a health ministry survey showed Wednesday.

A ministry official offered the view that the result came as people refrained from visiting medical institutions and the number of surgeries dropped amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, the profit margin came to plus 0.4 pct when taking into account subsidies such hospitals received under a state program aimed at supporting efforts to secure hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and implement infection prevention measures.

The ministry reported the results of the Survey on Economic Conditions in Health Care for the fiscal year that ended last March to the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister. The results will be used as basic data for a fiscal 2022 revision of medical fees under health insurance programs. Such a revision is conducted biennially.

For the latest survey, 1,218 hospitals and 1,706 clinics across Japan gave valid answers.

