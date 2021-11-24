Boy Stabbed to Death at School in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yatomi, Aichi Pref., Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--A 14-year-old male student died after being stabbed by another male student at a municipal junior high school in the city of Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Yuzuki Ito, a third-grader at the school, was stabbed several times in the stomach with a kitchen knife by the perpetrator, also 14 and in the third grade.

Ito was transported to a hospital in the city but was confirmed dead about two and a half hours later.

The Aichi prefectural police department arrested the assailant on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.

The boy admitted the allegations, saying, "It's true I did it."

