Ohtani Makes All-MLB Team as Both Hitter, Pitcher

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani made the first team as a designated hitter and second as a starting pitcher in the third annual All-MLB Team honors, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Angels star, who won the American League MVP award last week, became the first ever player to make the All-MLB Team both as a hitter and a pitcher.

The first and second teams are chosen in a vote from fans and a panel of experts.

Ohtani had .257 batting average, 46 homers, 100 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 155 games. On the mound, he made 23 starts and went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA.

Among other Japanese players, Yu Darvish, who pitched for the Chicago Cubs, made the first team and Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda second in the 2020 season.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]