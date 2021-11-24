U.S. Osprey Aircraft Drops Water Bottle in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--A metallic water bottle fell from a U.S. Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft flying over a residential area in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Tuesday, according to prefectural government and other sources.

No injury has been confirmed from the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. GMT), after the MV-22 Osprey took off from the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma base in Ginowan.

The prefectural government received a report on the matter from the U.S. side through the Japanese Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau on Wednesday. It was told that the water bottle belonged to a crew member of the aircraft.

A damaged stainless steel bottle about 30 centimeters long and 15 centimeters wide has been found near the entrance of a private house in the residential area, according to local police.

"I was very surprised and feel uneasy now," a resident of the house told Jiji Press. "I want measures to be taken promptly to prevent such an incident from happening again," she said.

