Japan, Vietnam to Cooperate toward Free Indo-Pacific

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, on Wednesday agreed to work together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In their meeting in Tokyo, Kishida and Chinh confirmed their countries' commitment to the initiative, apparently with China's increasingly hegemonic behavior in mind.

Kishida pledged that Japan will provide an additional 1.54 million doses of novel coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam.

Chinh is the first foreign leader who has visited Japan since Kishida took office as prime minister in October.

Kishida hopes to strengthen Japan's relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations through further conversations with Chinh. Early this month, they exchanged opinions in Glasgow, Scotland.

