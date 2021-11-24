Japan's Daily COVID-19 Infections Total 77

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 77 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with no new cases found in 31 of the country's 47 prefectures.

Across the country, two new fatalities were confirmed among infected people. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by two from the previous day to 58.

Wednesday's nationwide infection total included 12 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 10 in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, nine in the western prefecture of Osaka and five in Tokyo.

Tokyo's daily infection figure fell by 22 from a week before to hit yet another low for 2021. The seven-day moving average of its daily figures dropped 32.2 pct from a week earlier to 14.3.

In the Japanese capital, no new death from COVID-19 was reported for the second straight day. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards was unchanged from the previous day at eight.

