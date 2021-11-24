LDP's Takaichi Hints at Cyberattacks for Missile Defense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party policy leader Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday hinted that Japan may need to consider carrying out cyberattacks as part of its missile defense program.

"If a hypersonic missile is fired at us, we can do nothing to avoid it," Takaichi said in a speech at a conference in Tokyo.

She referred to the option of "neutralizing" such a weapon by mounting cyberattacks, which would be legally impossible under the current framework.

The ruling LDP called for possession of full capabilities to prevent missile attacks during its campaign in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"We must spend big on measures to strengthen our defense systems," she also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]