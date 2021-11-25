Japan Research Team to Join Survey for "World's Oldest Ruins"

Newsfrom Japan

Istanbul, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team is set to take part in an excavation survey for what is believed to be the oldest ruins in the world, it was learned.

The Japanese team will be sent to the ruins in Ayanlar in the outskirts of Sanliurfa, located in the upper Euphrates River basin in southeastern Turkey, according to the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The team comprises researchers from institutions such as the University of Tokyo and Chiba Institute of Technology, and will begin work from next summer.

The ministry expressed hopes for the new excavation survey, saying that Japanese universities and research institutions have participated in many past archaeological projects in Turkey.

At the Gobekli Tepe ruins, located some 30 kilometers from the Ayanlar site, excavation work began from the 1990s and led to the discovery of stone pillars from what is believed to be a temple. Radiocarbon dating revealed that the pillars were from 12,000 years ago, and the ruins were registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2018.

