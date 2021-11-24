Japan, Britain to Take Concrete Steps for Free, Open Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)-- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his British counterpart, Liz Truss, agreed Wednesday to take concrete steps to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In their talks over the phone, Hayashi and Truss also reaffirmed their countries' opposition to China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East and South China seas.

On bilateral matters, Hayashi requested Britain to quickly lift restrictions on Japanese food imports put in place in the wake of the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

In addition, Hayashi and Truss also discussed Britain's participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]