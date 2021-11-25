LDP's Non-Mainstreamers Joining Hands to Pit against Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Non-mainstreamers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are teaming up against Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida, who is strengthening ties with Taro Aso and Toshimitsu Motegi, party vice president and secretary-general, respectively.

"I'm happy having former Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga as a special guest," Toshihiro Nikai, former LDP secretary-general, said at a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"With Nikai, I want to further promote ties between the two countries," Suga responded.

Nikai, current chairman of the Japan-Vietnam friendship parliamentary league, also had Hiroshi Moriyama, acting head of the LDP General Council, attend the meeting.

Just before the party leadership election in September, Kishida, as one contender, stressed the need to limit the office terms of LDP executives, aiming to bring down Nikai, the then longest-serving LDP secretary-general.

