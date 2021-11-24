Japan to Issue 22 T. Yen More in Govt Bonds in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to additionally issue 22.1 trillion yen in government bonds in fiscal 2021 as it will compile a supplementary budget for the year to implement new economic stimulus measures, it was learned Wednesday.

The total issuance of new government bonds in fiscal 2021 would be about 1.5 times the initially planned 43.6 trillion yen.

The government aims to give cabinet approval on Friday to the additional issuance plan, which will further worsen its fiscal situation.

Of the planned 36-trillion-yen extra budget, 31.6 trillion yen will be spent on the economic measures the government adopted last Friday.

For the supplementary budget, the government will revise up its fiscal 2021 tax revenue estimate by 6.4 trillion yen and use 6.1 trillion yen of the fiscal 2020 budget surplus. The additional bond sale will make up the rest.

