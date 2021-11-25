Kishida Eyes Grand Design for New Capitalism by Next Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he hopes to present the overall picture of a new form of capitalism, one of his key policies, by next spring.

On the government's newly established Council of New Form of Capitalism Realization, Kishida, "We aim to draw up a grand design by spring next year."

Kishida was speaking at the inaugural meeting of a Liberal Democratic Party task force to implement a new form of capitalism. Kishida, also president of the ruling party, heads the task force.

The government and the LDP will promote discussions to realize the centerpiece policy of Kishida, who aims to achieve a virtuous cycle of growth and wealth redistribution.

"We'll make bold investments and allow many people to feel the fruits of growth," Kishida said. "We'll realize an economy that is sustainable and can make solid investments in people."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]