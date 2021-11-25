Man Arrested for Killing Nephews by Arson in Hyogo Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Police have arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a house in the town of Inami, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, and killing his two young nephews, earlier this month.

The Hyogo prefectural police department arrested Tomeyo Matsuo on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and arson. The suspect was living with the victims, both elementary school boys, and their family in the house.

Matsuo is suspected of setting the house on fire between around 11:35 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. Friday last week, killing the boys, who were sleeping in the house. He has admitted to the charges, according to investigative sources.

The house burned almost to ashes. The bodies of elementary school sixth-grader Yuki Matsuo, 12, and his 7-year-old brother, Masaki, a first-grader, were discovered in the ruins. The cause of their deaths was acute monoxide poisoning due to the inhalation of smoke.

The suspect had gone missing after the arson. Police investigators found him sitting on a bench in a park in the city of Osaka, the capital of the namesake prefecture, which neighbors Hyogo, on Wednesday afternoon.

