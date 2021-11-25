Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Meets Taliban Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada held talks with Abdul Ghani Baradar, a senior official of the interim government in Afghanistan formed by the Taliban, in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Okada sought the Islamist group's cooperation to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals and local staff members who worked with Japanese people in Afghanistan and to allow the evacuation of those who want to leave the country. The Taliban side showed understanding over the requests.

The Japanese ambassador also called on the Taliban to respect the human rights of women and ethnic minorities and sought the establishment of an inclusive political system.

The Japanese Embassy in Afghanistan was moved to Doha, Qatar, after the Taliban seized Kabul in August this year.

Okada visited Kabul for four days through Wednesday.

