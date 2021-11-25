Tokyo Planning Resumption of Tourism Subsidy Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is planning to resume its subsidy program for residents going on trips within the Japanese capital, it was learned Thursday.

The metropolitan government hopes to resume the program aimed at supporting the tourism industry, hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis, in step with the restart of the central government's Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign mulled for early next year, informed sources said.

It will consider the state of coronavirus infections in deciding the start date.

The Tokyo government began its subsidy program for residents late last October, giving 5,000 yen per night for overnight stays in the capital and 2,500 yen per day trip. But it was forced to suspend the program in late November that year due to the resurgence of the virus.

The subsidy amount is expected to remain the same as before the suspension.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]