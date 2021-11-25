Okinawa Rejects Henoko Design Change Application

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday announced its rejection of the Japanese central government's application for design changes for a plan to relocate a U.S. military base to the prefecture's Henoko district.

"The reclamation work that may become effectively meaningless mustn't be allowed to go on any further," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told a press conference, explaining the reason for the southernmost prefecture's decision.

The Okinawa government informed the central government of the decision.

The central government filed the application in April 2020 after ground reinforcement work has turned out to be necessary for the land reclamation work, conducted as part of the project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal area in Nago.

The design change issue is expected to be brought to court as the central government will likely take action against the rejection, such as seeking a review of the prefecture's decision under the administrative complaint review system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]