Japan Logs 119 New COVID-19 Infections

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 119 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, down by 41 from a week earlier, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country was unchanged from the previous day at 58.

Two new deaths were reported among infected people on the day, with one of them in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and the other in the central prefecture of Aichi.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 27 new infections, up by seven from a week before and below 30 for the 14th successive day.

No new fatality from COVID-19 was confirmed in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged at eight.

The seven-day moving average of Tokyo's daily new cases stood at 15.3, down 21.9 pct from a week earlier.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]