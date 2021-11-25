Tokyo Logs 27 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up by seven from a week before and below 30 for the 14th successive day.

No new fatality from COVID-19 was confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from the previous day at eight.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 15.3, down 21.9 pct from a week earlier.

