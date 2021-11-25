LDP Faction Led by Motegi Launched

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, became on Thursday the leader of the intraparty faction formerly led by the late Wataru Takeshita, after his appointment at a general meeting of the faction the same day.

The faction is the third-biggest group in the LDP, with 51 members, after the factions led respectively by Shinzo Abe and Taro Aso, both former prime ministers.

Motegi faces the challenge of bolstering his faction's unity, with some faction members in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, dissatisfied with his appointment.

The faction's top post had been vacant since Takeshita, former chairman of the LDP General Council, passed away in September.

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Mikio Aoki, who still wields influence over the faction's Upper House members after retiring from politics, is said to be opposed to Motegi's promotion to the faction's leadership. But at a regular meeting on Nov. 11, the faction informally decided to appoint Motegi, then acting head, as its leader.

