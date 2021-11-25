Tokyo to Allow Groups of Up to 8 in Restaurants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Thursday decided to allow groups of up to eight people in restaurants and bars, instead of the current limit of four, following a decrease in coronavirus cases.

The metropolitan government also decided to resume its subsidy program for residents going on trips within the Japanese capital. The decisions were made at a COVID-19 task force meeting.

"It's important to thoroughly implement basic infection prevention measures while resuming social and economic activities," Governor Yuriko Koike said after the meeting.

The metropolitan government is calling on people to eat in groups of up to four per table in principle at establishments certified for sufficient infection control. The limit will be raised to eight people, effective from Dec. 1 to Jan. 16, 2022.

The travel subsidy program, which gives 5,000 yen per night per person, will resume in step with the expected restart of the central government's Go To Travel tourism promotion program.

