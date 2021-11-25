Attacker Claims Harassment by Victim before Aichi School Stabbing

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The 14-year-old attacker in Wednesday's fatal stabbing incident at a junior high school in central Japan has told police that he had faced harassment by the victim, also a 14-year-old boy, before the incident, investigative sources said Thursday.

The Aichi prefectural police department has not confirmed there was any trouble between the two third-year students at the municipal school in the city of Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture.

The police department is carefully investigating the attacker's motive, while suspecting that he may have unilaterally harbored a grudge against the victim, the sources said.

According to the Aichi police, the victim and the attacker belonged to different classes. On Wednesday, the perpetrator called the victim into the hallway apparently because school rules prohibit students from entering other classrooms without approval.

After the victim came out of his classroom, the assailant took out a kitchen knife he had been hiding and repeatedly stabbed the victim in his stomach. The two barely exchanged words in the hallway before the attack, according to the police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]