Japanese Film Director Kawase Named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Film director Naomi Kawase was appointed a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador on Thursday, becoming the fifth Japanese and the first Japanese woman to fill the role.

"People have the right to enjoy life, but small voices, especially those of women, are being drowned out," Kawase, 52, said in an appointment ceremony at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris. "We need to shine a light on the diversity of voices and notice the glimmer of life," she said.

"Through filmmaking, I want to fulfill my mission as a goodwill ambassador for a prosperous future for humanity and earth," she added.

UNESCO lauded Kawase for her contribution to promoting gender equality in the culture industry, through her films depicting women of various ages. Secretary-General Audrey Azoulay expressed her joy over Kawase's assumption of the role of goodwill ambassador.

Kawase won Cannes' Camera d'Or award for best debut film with "Suzaku" in 1997 and the festival's Grand Prix with "The Mourning Forest" in 2007.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]