Glitch Hits Japan's COVID-19 Contact Tracing App

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's COVID-19 contact tracing smartphone app has been hit by a glitch, Digital Agency officials said Thursday.

The glitch occurred after the agency and the health ministry released an update to the COCOA app on Thursday afternoon, the officials said.

The app shut down on some handsets after downloading the update, the officials said, adding that there were many social media posts about the shutdown and that the ministry was receiving inquiries.

The app previously had been hit by a series of glitches including failing to notify about close contact with infected people.

