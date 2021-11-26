New Cancer Patients in Japan Decrease for 1st Time in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The National Cancer Center said Friday that the number of people in Japan newly diagnosed with cancer in 2020 fell for the first time since it started collecting such data in 2007.

The number dropped 5.9 pct from the previous year, with a significant drop marked in May 2020, when Japan was under its first coronavirus state of emergency.

Believing that the 2020 result was due to a decrease in cancer screenings, the center is asking citizens to get checked for cancer regularly.

Every year, the center gathers data on the number of patients newly diagnosed with or treated for cancer at designated cancer hospitals and other institutions throughout Japan.

The total number of such patients last year came to 1.04 million at 863 facilities. The figure is believed to cover around 70 pct of all new cancer cases for the year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]