Japan to Resume Active Promotion of HPV Vaccinations in April

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry told municipalities Friday to actively recommend vaccinations against human papillomavirus, or HPV, again, starting in April next year.

It will be the first time in more than eight years for the country to resume active promotion of vaccinations for HPV, the main cause of cervical cancer.

Municipalities can resume the active promotion before April 2022, the ministry said.

Japan in April 2013 introduced a free-of-charge HPV vaccination program for girls in the sixth grade of elementary school to the first grade of high school.

In June the same year, however, the ministry stopped actively promoting the vaccinations, following a string of reports of body aches and other symptoms among those who were vaccinated.

