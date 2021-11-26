Japan Vows to Respond to New Coronavirus Variant Swiftly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will respond rapidly to a newly discovered novel coronavirus variant spreading mainly in South Africa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

On entry restrictions for travelers from related countries and regions, Matsuno told a news conference that the government "will respond (to the variant) swiftly and appropriately."

"We're collecting information including on the latest scientific knowledge and moves by the World Health Organization and foreign countries," Matsuno also said.

He noted that it is "important to evaluate the (variant's) infectiousness, seriousness and impact on the effectiveness of (COVID-19) vaccines" and that the government "is taking action with a sense of tension."

No infection case involving the new variant has been confirmed in Japan, Matsuno said.

