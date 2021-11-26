Japan Govt Issues Administrative Guidance to NTT Docomo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry issued on Friday an administrative guidance to mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. over its nationwide service disruption in October.

The ministry urged NTT Docomo to take thorough preventive measures, recognizing that the disruption was a "serious incident" under the telecommunications business law.

It also called for improvements in the ways it provides related information to users, as well as the sharing of lessons from the incident with industry peers.

The nationwide disruption occurred on the evening of Oct. 14, leaving some one million people temporarily unable to make phone calls or access NTT Docomo's networks.

The incident affected more than 12.9 million people overall, including users who had difficulty connecting to the company's networks. The mobile carrier took 29 hours to fully restore connections.

