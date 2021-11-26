Japan to Tighten Border Controls on 6 African Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will strengthen its border controls for travelers from South Africa and five other African nations, following the discovery of a new novel coronavirus variant in the region.

The five other nations are Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland. On Thursday, Britain banned the entry of foreign nationals arriving from the six nations and temporarily suspended related flights.

Japan will require Japanese travelers returning home and foreign visitors from the six nations to be quarantined at designated facilities for 10 days. The new measure will come into force immediately after midnight Friday.

While the government had initially planned to set the quarantine period at six days, there were growing calls from within the government for a tougher approach.

On Friday, meanwhile, the government raised the pandemic-linked daily cap on entrants to Japan to around 5,000 people, following a recent drop in new domestic cases.

