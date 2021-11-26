Japan Issues 2nd Biz Improvement Order over Glitches to Mizuho

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency on Friday issued its second business improvement order over a series of system failures to Mizuho Bank and its parent, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>.

The FSA told the bank and its parent to clarify management responsibility for causing system breakdowns eight times since February and come up with preventive measures and drastically reform its corporate culture.

The megabank group was also told to submit a business improvement plan, including the preventive and reform measures, by Jan. 17, 2022. The group will report progress on the plan every three months from next April.

Mizuho Financial President Tatsufumi Sakai and Mizuho Bank President and CEO Koji Fujiwara will step down on April 1 next year. Deputy President Masahiko Kato will succeed Fujiwara as president of the bank.

Mizuho Financial Chairman Yasuhiro Sato will also step down as chairman on April 1 and as director in late June.

