Tokyo Governor Koike Denies Rumor of Serious Illness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who was recently hospitalized due to extreme fatigue, denied rumors Friday that she has a serious illness.

"I'm thinking, 'Don't say inaccurate things,'" Koike said at her first regular press conference in about a month.

"The fact that I'm back in good health is proof" of not being severely ill, she added.

Koike was hospitalized Oct. 27. She left the hospital Nov. 2 and then worked from home until she returned to work at the metropolitan government office Sunday.

"There were combined difficulties due to piled-up fatigue," Koike said about her health.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]