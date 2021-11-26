Japan to Convene Extra Diet Session Dec. 6

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to convene an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Dec. 6, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The plan was presented by the cabinet spokesman to board meetings of both Diet chambers' steering committees.

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition suggested that the extra session run for 12 days until Dec. 17. The opposition bloc, however, withheld making an immediate reply, saying the period is not long enough for deliberations.

During the session, the first full-fledged Diet business for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, discussions will be held on, among others, the fiscal 2021 supplementary budget to fund economic measures and an amendment bill on ways to cover travel and other expenses incurred by lawmakers.

Kishida will deliver his policy speeches at plenary meetings of both chambers on the first day, and answer questions over the speeches to be asked by representatives of the ruling and opposition parties at later meetings. Budget committee meetings will also be held at the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]