Japan Confirms 121 New Coronavirus Infections

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 121 new coronavirus infections on Friday, with 29 of the country's 47 prefectures reporting no new case.

The country logged two new fatalities among infected people on the day. The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by seven from the previous day to 51.

In Tokyo, 19 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, up by three from a week earlier. The daily count stood below 30 for the 15th straight day. The Japanese capital had no new COVID-19 fatality.

The seven-day moving average of daily new positive cases in Tokyo came to 15.7, down 16 pct from the preceding week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, totaled seven, down by one from the previous day.

