Japan Political Parties' Spending Down 18 Pct in 2020

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Total expenditures by political parties in Japan in 2020 fell 18.4 pct from the previous year to 66,007 million yen, an internal affairs ministry report showed on Friday.

Due to the novel coronavirus crisis and lack of large-scale national elections, publicity spending fell 84.5 pct and election-related spending was down 66.6 pct, according to the report based on political funds statements submitted by the parties to the ministry.

Combined expenditures by 2,889 entities that submitted political funds reports, including political parties and politicians' fund management bodies, decreased 21.7 pct to 90,626 million yen. Total incomes slipped 5.6 pct to 103,710 million yen.

By political party, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was the biggest spender, at 18,555 million yen, down 23.3 pct. The party reported 21 million yen in election-related spending, which includes costs for canvassing and printing posters, down 97.1 pct.

The party's publicity expenditure sank 90.3 pct.

