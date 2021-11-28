Former Cervical Cancer Patient Urges HPV Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--As Japan prepares to resume promoting vaccinations against the human papillomavirus, or HPV, next spring, a woman who has undergone surgery for cervical cancer after becoming infected with the virus called on people to receive inoculations.

The 35-year-old company worker in Tokyo said in an interview that HPV vaccinations are commonplace outside Japan. People should consider cervical cancer and HPV vaccines as something that is close to them, she said.

In July 2018, the woman found a bloodstain the size of a grain of rice on her underwear which was not her period blood.

While she did not think much of it at first, she remembered that an acquaintance told her of a company superior who died of cervical cancer. The woman took an HPV test and found that she was positive.

Later detailed tests showed that she developed cervical cancer. The woman was told by her doctor that she would die if the cancer was not treated, and she decided to undergo surgery.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]