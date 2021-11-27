Japan Sends Officials to Gather Information on Ethiopia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan sent a team of officials from the Foreign and Defense ministries to Djibouti Friday to gather information about an armed conflict in Ethiopia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday.

The move is aimed at preparing for possible evacuation by Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft of Japanese citizens from Ethiopia.

About 40 Japanese citizens, excluding embassy staff, remained in Ethiopia as of Friday, according to Foreign Ministry officials.

SDF troops engaged in an antipiracy mission in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia and their P-3C patrol aircraft are based in Djibouti.

