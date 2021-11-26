European Council Head's Japan Visit Put Off

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--European Council President Charles Michel's planned visit to Japan for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday was postponed soon after the European Union's announcement of the visit on Friday.

Michel's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, slated for Wednesday, was also put off.

His tour to Japan and South Korea "must be postponed" with a member of his cabinet testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Michel's spokesman tweeted.

Michel hoped to reaffirm Japan-EU cooperation on climate change measures and discuss with Kishida the EU's Indo-Pacific strategy to pit against China as well as issues associated with Taiwan during his first visit to Japan as European Council chief.

