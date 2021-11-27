30 Pct of Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Suffer Aftereffects: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 30 pct of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients suffered from aftereffects, a survey by Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward found.

About 4 pct of people who had aftereffects suffered from them even as long as a year after infection, according to the survey.

The findings mean that some COVID-19 patients, though asymptomatic while infected, have aftereffects. The survey is based on an April questionnaire of about 3,700 residents.

The survey showed that 48.1 pct of COVID-19 patients suffered from aftereffects, or 54.3 pct of women and 41.9 pct of men.

The share of those who had aftereffects stood at 27.5 pct for people who were asymptomatic while infected, 61.3 pct for those with minor symptoms, 61.2 pct for those with moderate symptoms and 73.7 pct for severe symptoms.

