Kishida Calls for Economic Growth to Boost Defense

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday stressed the need for economic growth to boost the country's defense capability.

"Economic growth will be the key to develop necessary defense capability and protect our country's peace and stability," Kishida said in a speech during a troop review at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Camp Asaka in the Tokyo area.

Kishida made the comments referring to his drive to achieve a virtuous cycle of economic growth and distribution of wealth.

He also reiterated that the government is considering the possibility of having the country possess an ability to strike enemy missile bases.

"We will not rule out any option, including the possession of enemy base attack ability, to develop necessary defense capability," he said.

