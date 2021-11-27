Japan Confirms 127 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases and one fresh death on Saturday.

There were 50 patients with severe symptoms, down by one from Friday.

In Tokyo, 16 new infection cases were confirmed, unchanged from a week before and the 16th consecutive day below 30.

The Japanese capital had no new COVID-19 fatality. The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 10.8 pct from a week before to 15.7.

There were seven very ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, unchanged from Friday.

