Japan Confirms 127 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases and one fresh death on Saturday.
There were 50 patients with severe symptoms, down by one from Friday.
In Tokyo, 16 new infection cases were confirmed, unchanged from a week before and the 16th consecutive day below 30.
The Japanese capital had no new COVID-19 fatality. The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 10.8 pct from a week before to 15.7.
There were seven very ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, unchanged from Friday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]