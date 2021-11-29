Rengo Head Blasts CDP-JCP Alliance as "Ridiculous"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, has voiced her disapproval of an alliance between the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party, also an opposition party.

"I will continue to tell (the CDP that the cooperation) is ridiculous," the head of the umbrella body for labor unions across Japan told a television program aired on Sunday.

Yoshino stressed that she will communicate closely with the new CDP leader, who will be chosen at a leadership election set to be held on Tuesday, in hopes to gain the party's understanding on Rengo's position. Rengo is a key supporter of the CDP.

On an election to be held next summer for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament, Yoshino voiced her hopes to build a relationship that would allow the CDP, the Democratic Party for the People and Rengo to work together.

The Rengo chief also indicated that she will continue to urge the two parties to merge into one.

