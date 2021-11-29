INTERVIEW: Pola to Boost Share of Female Managers to 50 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Pola Inc. President Miki Oikawa has said that the major Japanese cosmetics maker aims to raise the proportion of female employees in managerial posts from the current levels of around 30 pct to about 50 pct by 2029.

"We mustn't be satisfied with 30 pct," Oikawa said in a recent interview, while voicing her hopes to reinforce the firm's diversity-focused corporate management, which enables employees to exercise their skills to the fullest, regardless of age or gender.

In order to boost the number of women working in managerial positions, Pola will improve related systems and revamp its corporate culture. "There is no difference in ability between men and women," Oikawa said.

The company will also work on building an environment in which employees with health issues and disabled employees can play active roles.

Pola is planning to actively conduct marketing operations online, on top of face-to-face sales, which have long been at the center of its strategy. The use of online activities is intended for the company to increase opportunities for contact with consumers and acquire new clients.

