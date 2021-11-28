Japan Confirms 73 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 73 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday.

No new infection cases were reported in 31 of the country's 47 prefectures. There were 43 patients with severe symptoms across the country, a decrease of seven from Saturday.

In Tokyo alone, nine new infection cases were confirmed, down by 11 from a week before and the 17th consecutive day below 30.

The capital had no new COVID-19 deaths. The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 18.5 pct from a week before to 14.1. There were seven patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Saturday.

