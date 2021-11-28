Tokyo Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a decrease of 11 from a week before and the 17th consecutive day below 30, the metropolitan government said.
The Japanese capital had no new COVID-19 deaths. The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 18.5 pct from a week before to 14.1. There were seven patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Saturday.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]